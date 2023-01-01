WAPENAMANDA AIRPORT IN ENGA PROVINCE REOPENS AFTER INDEFINITE CLOSURE

By Mortimer Yangharry

The only airport serving the people of Enga Province which has been indefinitely closed for the past two weeks due to security reasons is now open for the travelling public.

Provincial Police Commander Superintendent George Kakas assured the government, business houses and the travelling public of the lift of the suspension as tribal fighting near the airport has subsided and the situation is well under the government’s control.

PPC Kakas acknowledged the support of the Enga Provincial Government in providing funding and logistical support for security forces to camp at the nearby Pombapos Catholic Mission to ensure the Mupalu and Neneae clans of the Itokon clan along with their allies do not fight each other into other neighbouring tribes land areas.

Meanwhile, PNG Air in a Statement advised passengers and the traveling public that flights into Wapenamanda have since resumed on Saturday, 24th June following a suspension that was placed on 13th June due to safety concerns due to civil unrest.