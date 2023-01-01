CHILDFUND RENOVATE PINU VILLAGE AIDPOST

The people of Pinu Village in the Kairuku District of Central Province have been suffering for almost 10 years. Their village Aid Post had less to no medical supplies and a deteriorating building.

However, the villagers are all pleased with the Non-Government Organization, ChildFund for funding and renovating their Aid Post to Health Post with a new staff house, officially opened yesterday.

The people of Pinu village have been walking quite a distance to access health services. A mother Michaelyn Rauka pointed out the challenges they faced in accessing health services.

“Mothers and children here struggle to go to the highway to get on a truck to go to the nearest health facility which is Agevairu or Doa, as our aid post was not operating. Those who have money they buy vehicles to go, others walk all the way” Rauka said.

“No medical drugs, sometimes we buy from nearby stores.” she added.

This mother is now happy that this new Health post will help them.

“I really appreciate what they have done because it will save mothers and children from walking long distances to Agevairu or Doa to look for medicine” Rauka said.

ChildFund has been working in the Kairuku district providing primary health care services to children through community outreach programs. Therefore, they identified the rundown Pinu Aid Post and renovated it to help the villagers and the school children to have access to basic health services.

Child Fund Health Program Manager Olive Oa outlined the services that this new health post will provide.

“The basic services are outpatient, delivery room for mothers and antenatal clinic, which will solve a lot of problems for mothers walking long distances,” Oa said.

She thanked the Australian Government and others who supported them in completing this project.

“It cost us about K23 000. The health facility cost K64 000, the new staff house cost K24 000 and other supervisory visit and opening ceremony totaled to K123 000” Oa said.

The Pinu villagers, including school children who will now have easy access to health services at their door step, are very thankful to ChildFund.