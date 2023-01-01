SHOOTOUT LEFT ONE SOLDIER INJURED

Yesterday afternoon a soldier was shot and injured during a shootout in Enga Province. This took place after a confrontation between a PNG Defence Platoon and the warring Akols clan, the clan alleged to have been responsible for the recent kidnapping of 11 children in Enga, last week. This was confirmed by the Enga Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Chief Inspector George Kakas.

Kakas said, “Upon seeing the PNGDF Platoon, the Akol Clansman inside quickly abandoned the vehicle and swiftly fled on foot to the nearby hills.”

PPC Kakas told this newsroom that the vehicle used in the kidnapping and abduction of 11 children in Tole of the Piau Kumbin, was spotted at Lai Bridge outside of Wabag town, along the main Highlands Highway yesterday afternoon by the Alpha Company Platoon of the Second Royal Pacific Island Regiment (2RPIR). He added that the assailants were fully armed with high powered rifles and shotguns of which they used in aid for their escape.

The soldier injured was quickly rushed to Wabag General Hospital for treatment. “The injuries are minor and the soldier is recovering well” Kakas further stated.

The incident involving the kidnapping of 11 children took place last week during heated fights between clans in the Kompiam Ambum District of Enga Province, that resulted in 11 deaths within two days. Fortunately, the 11 children were recently rescued by the PNG Defence from their captors and, returned safely to their parents.