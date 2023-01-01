FODE registration commences

On the 30th of January 2023, all Flexible Open and Distance Education centres throughout the country commenced their student registration.

Central and NCD Provincial Centres are among the 22 FODE Centres conducting registration.

Coordinator for Central FODE centre Helen Korken confirmed that registration fee for their centre will be K160 for new students while continuing students will pay K100 upon registration.

Korken said that fees and schedules for FODE centres in other provinces may vary. However, her team is well underway with informing students and sponsors on the process and procedures of learning FODE in the first week.

The following week her team will serve grades 10’s on Monday, 12’s on

Tuesday, 11’s on Wednesday and grades 7,8’s and 9’s will be registered on Thursday.

Registration is said to close on the 10th February, 2023.