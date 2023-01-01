Breaking News Education Highlands Islands Momase News News Bulletin Papua New Guinea Southern

FODE registration commences

by Amanda Ilaitia0565

On the 30th of January 2023, all Flexible Open and Distance Education centres throughout the country commenced their student registration.

Central and NCD Provincial Centres are among the 22 FODE Centres conducting registration.

Coordinator for Central FODE centre Helen Korken confirmed that registration fee for their centre will be K160 for new students while continuing students will pay K100 upon registration.

Korken said that fees and schedules for FODE centres in other provinces may vary. However, her team is well underway with informing students and sponsors on the process and procedures of learning FODE in the first week.

The following week her team will serve grades 10’s on Monday, 12’s on
Tuesday, 11’s on Wednesday and grades 7,8’s and 9’s will be registered on Thursday.

Registration is said to close on the 10th February, 2023.

Related posts

Milne Bay Provincial Day: Uphold Culture

EMTV Online

Porgera Landowners demands at the Warden Hearing

Vasinatta Yama

EMTV News – 18th March, 2017

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!