CANDIDATES NOMINATE

A total of thirty-four candidates have been nominated for the Haku and Nissan Constituencies By-Election in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

The two seats of Haku and Nissan Constituencies were left vacant after the untimely deaths of respective sitting members.

These two constituencies in North Bougainville District have seen a good number of interested candidates vying for the respective seats in Bougainville’ House of Representatives.

A total of twenty-five candidates have nominated for Haku seat while nine have nominated for Nissan seat.

Polling will commence on Wednesday, 22nd February with counting to begin on Saturday, 25th and will continue through to Friday, 3rd March, 2023.

This Constituency By-Election will be conducted by the Autonomous Bougainville Government Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, the By –Election for the North Bougainville seat which was left vacant by Late sitting member William Nakin will be conducted later in March this year with PNG Electoral Commission expected to conduct the By-Election.