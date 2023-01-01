PRIME MINISTER MARAPE FORMALLY WELCOMED NEW BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER TO PAPUA NEW GUINEA, H.E. MS. ANGELA MACRO

Prime Minister James Marape yesterday in Port Moresby extended a warm and formal welcome to the new British High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Her Excellency Ms. Angela Macro.

High Commissioner Macro assumes her role succeeding outgoing High Commissioner Keith Scott, who will be embarking on another diplomatic assignment.

Before her appointment as British High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, High Commissioner Macro served as the High Commissioner to Lesotho from 2019 to 2022. Her extensive diplomatic career also includes roles as Deputy High Commissioner and Head of Political Team to Lesotho and Swaziland in Africa. She previously served in Rangoon, Burma, as the Second Secretary for Political, Economic, Press, and Public Affairs from 2002 to 2007 and as Second Secretary for Trade and Investment in New Delhi, India in 2007.

Prime Minister Marape expressed his gratitude for the long and storied relationship between Papua New Guinea and the United Kingdom, emphasizing the commitment to the Commonwealth that both nations share.

He reiterated the importance of support from bilateral and development partners, particularly in the areas of trade and education.

“The United Kingdom holds a special place in the hearts of Papua New Guineans, as we were once a British Protectorate before gaining independence and continuing our membership in the Commonwealth,” he stated.

“His Majesty King Charles III serves as our King and Head of State, represented by the Governor General Sir Bob Dadae. We look forward to the support of our development partners, including the UK, as we implement our recently-launched Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) IV,” he said.

Prime Minister Marape said King Charles III, who has a long association with Papua New Guinea, has been invited to open the new court facility in Port Moresby next year.

The meeting between Prime Minister Marape and High Commissioner Macro was marked by positive discussions on strengthening the bilateral relations between the two nations.