BUILDING RESILIENCE TO CLIMATE CHANGE IN PNG

Papua New Guinea was selected as one of the countries to participate in the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience (PPCR). The PPCR is part of the Strategic Climate Fund (SCF), a multi-donor trust Fund within the Climate Investment Funds (CIF), and provides financing through the multilateral development banks to support programs in the selected pilot countries. The goal of the PPCR is to help countries transform to a climate-resilient development path, consistent with national poverty

reduction and sustainable development goals.

Recently the Workshop on Climate Change Mainstreaming, Disaster Risk Strategy (DRS) and Emergency Response Simulations Training’s was a critical component of the Building Resilience to Climate Change (BRCC) project, aimed at incorporating vulnerability and risk assessments into local planning processes.

The BRCC project, funded by Climate Investment Fund (CIF), is committed to enhancing climate resilience and reducing disaster risk in East New Britain, Manus, Morobe, Milne Bay and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (ARoB) in alignment with national and international climate goals.

Climate change poses significant threats to communities and ecosystems in the BRCC target sites, as identified through a comprehensive Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment conducted under the BRCC project.

This assessment has highlighted the urgent need to integrate adaptation approaches into the ward, district, and provincial-level planning processes. Simultaneously, addressing disaster risk is of paramount importance in safeguarding lives, assets, and livelihoods in the face of increasing climate-related hazards.

The main objectives of the workshops are as follows:

1. Climate Change Mainstreaming:

• To mainstream climate adaptation strategies and measures into the planning processes at the ward, district, and possibly provincial levels.

• To enhance the capacity of local stakeholders to identify and address climate vulnerabilities and risks in development planning. Building Resilience to Climate Change In Papua New Guinea Project Grant No. 0447-PNG, 0598-PNG, 0600-PNG Workshop on Climate Change Mainstreaming, Disaster Risk Strategies and Emergency Response Simulations

2. Disaster Risk Strategy and Emergency Response Simulations Training:

• To provide local communities with comprehensive training on disaster risk strategies and management.

• To conduct practical Emergency Response simulation exercises to enhance the preparedness and response capabilities of participants

The workshop included activities, such as:

• Presentations on the findings of the Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment.

• Technical sessions on climate-resilient planning and mainstreaming best practices.

• Group discussions and participatory exercises to identify adaptation priorities.

• Disaster risk strategy training sessions and tabletop simulation exercises.

• Consultative sessions for feedback and collaboration with local stakeholders.

The program will go for 4 days (2 days theory, 1 day simulation drills and 1day mainstreaming) in each of the 5 locations. It is aimed at mainstreaming climate adaptation approaches into ward, district, and provincial planning and strengthened partnerships and collaboration among stakeholders involved in climate resilience and disaster risk reduction.