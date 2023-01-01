SIX PARTICIPANTS WON IN BSP LIFE PNG ESSAY COMPETITION

The BSP Life PNG Essay Competition recently announced its six winners.

Launched in June of this year, the competition received a total of 1,200 entries from both schools and the general public categories.

Winners in the General Public category include Eric Tiotam Mulas from East New Britain, who won himself K2,000 as the top prize, University of PNG student Ian Tarai got K1, 500 as second prize, while Madang’s Euna Forova received K1,000 as 3rd prize winner for Category 2.

Winners in the school category include Badihagwa Secondary School’s Yvonne Terra, Wawin National School of Excellence’s De’colla Damagu and Lalibu Secondary School’s Jims Tamu who had received K1,500, K1,000 and K750 respectively.

All winners’ prize monies were paid into their bank accounts

Among the winners was grade 11 student from Badihagwa Secondary, Yvonne Terra who entered after seeing the competition post on BSP’s Facebook Page.

“I don’t own a mobile phone as yet but I came across the advert using my friend’s phone.” She had said

“I decided to try my luck and submit an entry,” she said with glee.

Yvonne said she intends to buy herself a laptop that would help with her ICT Class with what she had won.

BSP Life PNG Country Manager, Nilson Singh expressed appreciation for all the entries. “The recent essay competition ran by BSP Life PNG was aimed at raising awareness on life insurance in PNG,” he said.