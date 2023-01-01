PRESIDENT AIMS TO DRIVE TRANSPARENCY, ACCOUNTABILITY, AND TRANSFORMATION WITHIN PNG LAW SOCIETY

Recently elected President of the Nineteenth (19th) Council of PNG Law Society Hubert Namani is committed to drive reforms to bring about transformation, transparency, and accountability within the Law Society.

“It is my vision to align the PNG Law Society with the best practices observed within the Commonwealth and the wider region,” Namani said.

President Namani’s primary focus is to ensure that the Council meets its full mandate as set out in Section 7 of the Lawyers Act 1986.

“These functions serve as the guiding principles for our actions and initiatives are as follows:

“Section 7 Functions of the Society.

To promote the interest of the public and the interest of lawyers in relation to legal matters and generally to promote and uphold justice and the rule of law. To promote and encourage proper conduct by lawyers. To suppress illegal, dishonorable, improper, unprofessional practices and conduct by lawyers. To preserve and maintain the integrity and status of lawyers. To promote opportunities for the acquisition and diffusion of knowledge of the law. To assist in the promotion, development, and reform of the law and generally to advance and develop the underlying law and jurisprudence. To provide a means for the amicable settlement of professional differences between lawyers. Such other functions as are conferred by this Act or any other law.”

Mr Namani said by diligently adhering to these functions, they can enhance the effectiveness and credibility of the PNG Law Society.

“This commitment extends to fostering collaboration with stakeholders, including government bodies, organizations, and fellow lawyers.

“Transparency and accountability will be at the core of our operations, ensuring that the interests of the public and lawyers are safe guarded. We will strive to create an inclusive, ethical, and supportive environment for our members, promoting the highest standards of professional conduct.

“To achieve our vision, I will lead and drive the implementation of comprehensive governance structures, provision of enhanced training opportunities, and active engagement with members to address concerns and issues affecting the legal community.

“Importantly also, it is my vision and focus that the Council will actively contribute to the promotion, development, and reforms of the law to serve the evolving needs of our society,” Namani said.

President Namani encouraged all stakeholders to actively engage with the Papua New Guinea Law Society, work collectively towards the betterment of the legal profession and the pursuit of justice.