SIR JULIUS DISCUSSED LEGACY ISSUES WITH NEWMONT

The New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan met with Newmont PNG Managing Director Mr Alwyn Pretorius in Port Moresby on Sunday, November 19th, 2023 and congratulated Mr. Pretorius on his appointment as he takes on the responsibility of overseeing the Lihir mine and Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture.

Sir Julius expressed to the Newmont Managing Director for a constructive dialogue between the company and New Ireland Government, Nimamar LLG and the landowners and people of Lihir on issues including better consultation and improved community projects.

Newmont was reminded of outstanding projects by Newcrest and unfulfilled responsibilities by the National Government under the Memorandum of Agreement including improved consultation on the prolonged construction of the Lihir ring-road.

Sir Julius said it is imperative that Newmont correct these legacy issues as soon as possible so not to lose confidence of the people.

“Fair and just distribution of benefits to the Lihir people must be a priority and to prepare the people for life after the mine,” Sir Julius said.

Mr Pretorius acknowledged these issues and assured the New Ireland Government that Newmont will look into those outstanding commitments.

Sir Julius expressed hope to Mr Pretorius for regular and better dialogue between Newmont and New Ireland Provincial Government going forward.