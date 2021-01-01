Athletics PNG delivers officiating and coaching courses

Athletics PNG delivered 3 days technical officiating and basic coaching courses in West New Britain Province.

This comes after hosting the PNG Air Grand Prix and the PNG Air National Athletics Championship in the province.

18 Participants successfully completed the Oceania Technical officiating course while 23 participant’s modules covering the Oceania basic coaching courses receptively.

The participants included senior public servants, teachers, a police officer, electricians and athletes.

This coaching course will enable the participants to use their knowledge to spot upcoming athletes in the province.

The course was co-facilitated and delivered by members of the National Sports Institute and Athletics PNG Executive Committee