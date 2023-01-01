DEVELOPING YOUTHS THROUGH SPORTS

By Wasita Royale

Sports contributes to changing the mindsets and behaviors of many, this is especially true for youths in Inland Baining Local Level Government of Gazelle District.

According to the Chairman of KAWARAM Sports Association Richard Wong, law and order issues in the wards of Baining were high in the past, especially with cultivation of marijuana and consumption of illicit drugs leading to fights and killings between the youths in the area.

“Our aim in conducting these games is to bring out those sports men and women with raw talents in sports from the ward level to the district and provincial levels. We also want to develop them to represent the Province in recognized sporting competitions,” the Chairman said.

Formed and registered in 2008, KAWARAM Sports Association focused on youths participation in sports. Youths participating came from the Kamanakam, Warakindam, Ragaga and Mandress wards in the LLG.

The competitions also see participation from Youths from Rabaul and Kokopo districts, as well as other LLGs in the Gazelle District.

“It is good to have such competitions and for youths from other districts to play here to show case their talents for fair selections in the games outside their own districts and LLGs,” the chairman said.

“We have also produced some of the best sports people who have represented the province in big games,” he added.

Although many sporting codes have been conducted in the past, only soccer, rugby touch and volleyball are being conducted this year with both male and female part taking. Basketball, dart and athletics are set to be conducted during independence this year.

“Teams that come together to play are more disciplined and have created good sporting relationships with other participating teams,” Mr. Wong said.

Competitions are currently held at the Kamanakam Primary School field since there is no proper sporting field in the LLG to host the games.

The chairman affirmed that there are also other programs incorporated by the association apart from sports for the youths and appealed that there should be fair distribution in terms of funding of such programs to support both urban and rural areas in the district.