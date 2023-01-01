2022 JENESYS PROGRAMME CONCLUDED

The 2022 Japan East-Asia Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS programme), in collaboration with the University of the South Pacific (USP) has successfully concluded on Wednesday last week.

Total of 110 participants travelled to Japan for a cultural experience graduated last week. They were students and youth from the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands (RMI), Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu. Australia and New Zealand are also participating members of this project since its inception in 2013.

The JENESYS 2022 Project also consisted of its Alumni Follow-up programme, which included the Japanese Language class for two weeks, Japan and the Pacific Celebration Expo, and the Online Students’ Conference, which concluded on March 28th, this year.

The USP Vice Chancellor stressed that the programme promotes people-to-people exchange and mutual understanding between Japanese and Pacific Island youth.

A similar sentiment was shared by the USP Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr Giulio Paunga, in his address to the hundreds of participants.

“We have come together with the Government of Japan to support one another towards accomplishing a common goal of strengthening future friendship, cooperation, and understanding of each other’s society, history, rich and diverse culture, politics, and diplomatic relations,” Paunga said.

Japanese Charge d’ Affaires Kenichiro Tanaka commended USP’s efforts and effective implementation of the respective JENESYS programmes since its’ inception.

“The focus of the JENESYS programme is on developing and strengthening new and existing bonds between Japan and the Pacific,” Tanaka said.