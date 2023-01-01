BSP HOSTS 2023 LEADERSHIP FORUM IN PORT MORESBY

A total of 200 BSP Managers including 42 branch managers travelled in from other Pacific countries to attend the 2023 BSP leadership forum yesterday at Lamana Hotel in Port Moresby.

This forum aims at sharing ideas, discussing the challenges that BSP is facing and identifying the ways in which they can collectively work as a team to come up with solutions as they progress into the future.

This is a 2 days’ annual manager’s conference which commenced today and will end tomorrow.

In the opening remarks the acting Group CEO Ronesh Dayal highlighted the challenges and achievements in year 2022.

With BSP’s Vision to be the leading financial service provider in their chosen markets, helping customers, staff, shareholders and communities prosper, BSP has achieved a lot despite the setbacks in 2022.

Among many achievements he also mentioned that BSP Financial Group Limited has been recognized by the PNG Human Resources Institute and awarded one of the Best Performing Private Sector Organizations with Best Practices in its Human Resources & Information System.

“Challenges caused by Natural disasters, civil unrest, political unrest; these are not new to us, this is what we deal with on an ongoing basis” he said

The Acting CEO Dayal encouraged everyone in the forum to remember the core values of BSP that is integrity, quality, professionalism, leadership and team work. In light of the forum, BSP introduced its new CEO Mark Robinson who will commence his duties on the 1st of March this year