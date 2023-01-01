POLICE CLEAR ROADBLOCK AT PARI VILLAGE

By Edson Kuso – DWU Journalism student

A man was suspected of the burning down of a couple of houses at Pari Village in the Moresby South Electorate in Port Moresby was arrested and detained by police.

The suspect’s relatives claim that he is innocent and went on to set up a road block in protest of his arrest along the main road leading to Pari Village.

Police officers from the Badili police station responded to calls from the traveling public and went over to the scene and removed the roadblock yesterday.

The police explained to the people who set up the road block that the suspect is under investigation.

A community member who wished to remain anonymous told EMTV that family of the accused and members of the community put up the roadblock because the accused is innocent and there are others who were involved in the said crime still at large and the police must arrest them as well.

The aggrieved family and friends of the suspect were told by the police to remove the roadblock as the road is a public road and they had no right to obstruct the travelling public from moving freely.