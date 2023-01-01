BSP CEO: “BSP FUNDAMENTALS ARE EXCEPTIONAL”

By Esther Gahane

The New BSP Group CEO Mark Robinson stated his reasons as to why he chose to become the Group CEO when interviewed by BSP’s Deputy General Manager for Retail – Sales and Customer Service Delivery, Peter Komon today.

Robinson said 3 things that attracted him were BSP’s performance, the geography that the bank extends to with shareholders and their passion for the bank.

He said he will spend some time with the staff to understand the functions of BSP.

“It will take some time to get to know all of you and understand the business” Robinson said

He however stated that the fundamentals of the Bank are exceptional and he believes that the role that he will play is more on how to accomplish the missions and values of BSP.

He said BSP has some very interesting shareholders and a large bank with a very serious network of operations in which he is more interested in.

He encouraged the managers in the forum to keep doing what they are doing, stay focused and be committed to their duties.