BSP EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM CHANGES

The BSP Financial Group Limited today announces appointment of two new roles within the Executive leadership team to support the Bank’s Modernization for Growth strategy.

These changes were announced earlier on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as well as the Port Moresby Exchange (PGX).

Group CEO, Mark Robinson announced the appointment of Peter Beswick as the Deputy CEO and Hari Rabura as the Group General Manager Corporate Affairs and Community.

This new appointment will support the Group’s commitment and investment across the communities in which it operates in and across Papua New Guinea and the broader Pacific markets.

Following the appointments within the current Executive leadership, Daniel Faunt is appointed as the Group General Manager Corporate Banking, Ronesh Dayal appointed as Group General Manager Retail Banking, Maryann Lameko-Vaai is appointed as Acting Group Chief Financial Officer, Paul Black is appointed as the Group General Manager Pacific Markets, Peter Komon is appointed as Acting Group General Manager People and Culture. The remaining executive leadership positions remain unchanged.

Mr. Robinson said the appointments all came from within BSP’s current executive and senior leadership Team and he was pleased that BSP had the depth of experience to fill the new leadership roles and further develop senior talent. “All the executives are experienced leaders, deeply familiar with the South Pacific region in which we operate. Their appointments show the depth of banking experience at BSP and will enhance the execution of our modernizing for growth agenda.” Mr. Robbinson said.