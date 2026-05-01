ADRA AND MENYAMYA DDA STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIPS TO IMPROVE SERVICE DELIVERY IN THE DISTRICT

By Ancilla Ilave

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) formalized an agreement with the Menyamya District Development Authority by signing a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday in Lae.

A partnership to improve health and literacy service delivery in Menyamya district.

The program was funded by DFAT and implemented by ADRA PNG.

According to ADRA’s Church Partnership Program Manager, Bernard Paru, the MOU signifies and strengthens relationships at the district level between churches and the government.

Paru said district level is a critical part of service delivery as most of the country’s population lives in rural areas and faces challenges daily to access basic services.

“That MOU signed establishes a partnership to strengthen social accountability mechanisms, support and improve our literacy services, enhance collaboration between the government, church and communities, promote inclusive community-responsive education, including gender equality, disability and social inclusion,” Paru said.

He said this partnership aims to improve health and literacy service delivery in Menyamya, which is one of the most remote areas of Morobe province.

He said the signing reflects a shared commitment to work together respectfully, transparently, and constructively for the benefit of the people of Menyamya District.

Australian Consul General, Brenton Kanowski, said Australia is proud to support where there is a need because the communities have spoken openly about the challenges facing them, in particular health and education services.

“Those voices have been heard, and which is being formally recognised between ADRA and the Menyamya DDA through this signing of the MOU,” he said.