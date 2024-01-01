PNG PARLIAMENT HOUSE 40TH ANNIVERSARY

The PNG Parliament House reaches its 40th anniversary today since its official opening in 1984 by then HRH Prince of Wales, now HRM King Charles III.

The iconic building, located in Port Moresby, is viewed as the cornerstone of democracy and political discourse in PNG.

To commemorate this historic occasion, the Parliamentary Service has announced a celebratory event scheduled for August 29th, 2024.

Clerk of the Parliament Kala Aufa said that the occasion would be a reminder of appreciation for the valuable heritage of a thousand tribes united under one roof.

Throughout its 40-year journey, the Parliament House has been the venue for national debates, decision-making and law-making by Members of Parliament, providing a platform for the voices of all Papua New Guineans to be heard and represented.