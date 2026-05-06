ENGA MAN, TURNS 36-YEARS OF SACRIFICE INTO A MASTER’S ’S DEGREE 

The journey of Enga man John Limbao has not been easy since losing his father, but after 36 years of sacrifice, he has earned a Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management at the 71st UPNG graduation.

Limbao, known to many as “Kunalin mixed Porealin Dragon,” is living proof that your starting point does not determine your destination.

This latest academic achievement caps off a 36-year journey that began in 1990 in a Grade 2 classroom at Tsikiro Community School, now Tsikiro Primary School, in Enga Province.

Limbao had just returned from Buka in 1990. To most village boys, he was a hero. He wore clothes and shoes that commanded instant respect.

Though they were just village boys, John stood out among them all. Their teacher was their late father, Joseph Yandeken.

From that classroom 36 years ago, many brotherhoods were forged. Limbao became the “man of the house” early. He lost his father in Grade 4 in 1992, leaving him with immense responsibility.

He stepped up as any grown man would, caring for his younger siblings and his mother.

He balanced the heavy burdens of gardening and hauling firewood with a quiet, persistent hunger for education. Studying and competing at school remained his absolute priority. With no role models to follow, he simply worked hard because he knew no other way.

Limbao’s path was uniquely shaped by the Catholic Church. Growing up in Tsikiro, everyone was Catholic by birth. The first missionary to establish the Tsikiro Primary School and Catholic Church was Fr. George Supi, his spiritual father.

The spiritual foundation of the people of Tsikiro in Ambum Valley, Enga Province, is built solidly on the Catholic faith, and John was no exception. His journey through the priesthood from St. Fidelis’ Minor Seminary to his studies in philosophy and theology at Fatima Major Seminary, Banz instilled in him the discipline he carries today.

He had planned to study for the priesthood; however, circumstances changed his dream, and he later attended Divine Word University in 2007 taking up PNG and social studies and majoring in human resources.

During his studies at DWU Limbao expressed interest to the department for Community Development and Region. After 27 letters, he was accepted to work as a casual employee with the Department for Community Development and Religion for two years without earning any salary.

During those “wilderness years” in Port Moresby, Limbao would begin his trek from Gerehu Stage 6 to the Waigani Community Development Office at 5:00 a.m. because he had no bus fare. At times, hunger and the long walks in worn-out clothes tempted him to return home, where he wouldn’t need a fare.

Because of his commitment and performance, he was promoted to a higher position. However, the role required a Master’s Degree, prompting him to pursue further studies at UPNG.

Limbao graduated with a Master of Human Resource Management from the University of Papua New Guinea’s 71st Graduation recently.

He owes a debt of gratitude to the Church and the late Bishop Arnold Orowae of Wabag Diocese. Although Limbao eventually discerned that his calling lay in the secular world, the seminary forged his integrity.

But John is a “Dragon” he does not retreat. He persisted until he was finally gazetted as a permanent public servant on July 10, 2010. When his appointment was confirmed, he wept with joy and celebrated as if he had won the lottery. A great celebration followed that Christmas.

The former casual employee serves as a senior officer in the department now.

Limbao reached a new academic summit. He graduated with a Master of Human Resource Management from the University of Papua New Guinea.

Though he struggled with the rigors of higher degree studies, his “never-give-up” attitude carried him through.

“On behalf of all family members from Ambum Valley, his elder brother, Peter Pawa, extended heartfelt congratulations to John Limbao, MHRM.”

He stressed out: “This accomplishment is a proud moment for the Poreyalin, Kunalin, and Malipin tribes of Kompiam Ambum.”

“Therefore, we recognize the tireless effort and many sleepless nights you endured while faithfully serving as a simple John Limbao Dragon. Your ability to balance such demanding responsibilities is truly inspiring. You have set a shining example for the younger generation,” Mr. Pawa said.

Limbao did not reach these heights alone. This achievement belongs to his hardworking mother, Veronica Pipiwan Barin Timakali, his devoted family and his children.

Deep gratitude is also owed to his big brother, Peter Pawa, and Mrs. Rachael Pawa, for their relentless support. Limbao stands tall as a proud son of the Pangalip Clan of Ayiop, carrying the spirit of the Kunalin and Poreyalin Tribes.

Reflecting on his journey, Limbao often says: “I did not have shoes for the walk, but I had the vision for the destination. If you are faithful in the small things, God will make you a ruler over great things.”

As he looks at where he started, Limbao is reminded of Nelson Mandela’s belief that “education is an equalizer.”

“Truly, education has been the great equalizer for a boy from Pauli Kaup,” he said.