MOTUKEA JET A1 FUEL HOLDING FACILITY NEARS COMPLETION

The Motukea Jet A1 Fuel Holding Facility is nearing completion. The facility is expected to store about 12 million litres of Jet A1 fuel and is set to open in the coming weeks.

The facility, including the Caution Bay site, was recently visited by newly appointed Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL) Director Isaac Lupari and Acting Managing Director Dr Luke Liria. The visit was to familiarise Lupari with the company’s major project sites, including the Training and Fabrication Facility.

Lupari expressed satisfaction with the progress of the facilities so far.

“It is pleasing to see that these facilities are at an advanced stage of completion,” Lupari said.

“The Motukea Fuel Facility will be mechanically complete next week, services are connected, staff have been recruited, and after commissioning in June, it will be ready for commercial operations in August. The Motukea facility has the capacity to hold 12 million litres of Jet A1 fuel and was built in response to government and public concerns about fuel security at the time when Puma stopped importing fuel.”

At KPHL’s Caution Bay site, Lupari observed that the Training Academy was structurally complete and that the Safe Live Processing Plant, previously installed at the Kumul Petroleum Academy at Idubada, had been transported to the site in preparation for the next phase of technical training.

The nearby 294-man camp was also completed and ready to accommodate future petroleum development contractors operating in the Caution Bay area.

“The KPHL Board is critically reviewing all major project activities being undertaken by KPHL, including assessing the most effective management of these important facilities going forward,” Lupari added.

“These Kumul Petroleum initiatives are aimed at supporting the development of the petroleum and other resource industries in Papua New Guinea, while maximising national content. We are looking forward to the Final Investment Decision (FID) for Papua LNG and KPHL’s involvement in all aspects of that project.”

He further confirmed that Kumul Petroleum’s main focus at present is preparing to take up equity in the Papua LNG Project, and that KPHL remains committed to working closely with the Government, industry partners, and financiers to achieve sustainable growth and national prosperity.

“Kumul Petroleum remains a cornerstone in the development and safeguarding of Papua New Guinea’s natural resources sector, while also contributing to socio-economic development through our nation-building projects.”

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