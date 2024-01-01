Athletics Entertainment News News Bulletin Papua New Guinea Sport Travel World

PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES MEDAL TALLY UPDATES

by Lorraine Jimal

Now with the update of the Olympic medal Tally, United Sates of America has taken the lead with 24 gold, 31 silver and 31 bronze medals. China is in the second spot with 22 gold,21 silver and 16 bronze medals. Australia has moved up to third placing with 14 gold, 12 silver and 9 bronze medals France sits in the fourth placing with13 gold, 16 silver and 19 bronze medals Great Britain is sitting in the fifth placing with 12 gold medals, South Korea and Japan with 11 gold medals, Italy secured 9 gold medals. And Netherland and Germany with 8 gold medals each. Papua New Guinea is yet to achieve a medal.

