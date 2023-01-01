ENGA ON LOCKDOWN

Enga Provincial Peace and Good Order Committee chaired by Governor Sir Peter Ipatas has announced a three months lockdown for the province due to escalation of tribal fights.

Governor Sir Peter Ipatas today announced new drastic measures to address tribal conflicts in the six districts of the province.

The decision was made after a special Provincial Peace and Good Order Committee meeting last night in the provincial capital, Wabag.

All six (6) districts in the Enga Province have been declared fighting zones with province-wide curfews and travel restrictions declared and to be imposed from 9pm to 6am for the next three (3) months commencing today.

Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka also issued a circular today to public servants and relevant stakeholders in this regard.

Security Forces including PNG Defence Force and Police will be conducting searches during curfew hours to ensure no movement of weapons and tribal fighters in and around the province and districts.

It is understood that recent violence at Wapenamanda has also forced airline company PNG Air to temporarily stop flights to Wapenamanda Airport.

Some public offices in Wabag town have closed services as well following the recent unrests.

It is understood that the governor had been making calls repeatedly for the people to do away with fighting.

Governor Ipatas said, Enga province has endured an unprecedented level of terror and destruction due to tribal conflicts following the 2022 National General Elections that has spread throughout the province.

The governor said these strong measures will empower the security forces to undertake unrestricted search and inspection of vehicles and properties to seize illegal firearms and weapons and arrest those that are involved and take control of the situation.

Governor Ipatas said the Peace & Good Order Committee at its special meeting also directed the provincial administration to undertake two important tasks which include re-introducing national and/or provincial legislation to deal with tribal fights and those involved both directly and indirectly in promoting ethnic conflicts and terrorism.