By Esther Gahane

The Climate Change Development Authority has hosted its first ever National Workshop on Blue Carbon in Port Moresby.

The Outcome of this workshop will assist CCDA and its stakeholders to develop a framework that will lead to developing a blue carbon policy.

The workshop aims to understand the current blue carbon activities taking place in PNG as well as the challenges, gaps, and barriers.

The objectives of the Blue Carbon Workshop are to assess Papua New Guinea’s current Status on Blue Carbon activities, inform the decision makers on the challenges and the opportunities of addressing blue carbon activities in PNG.

The Blue Carbon activities are a type of nature- based solution that aim to restore. Protect, or sustainable mangrove management, sea grass meadows and tidal marshes.

The Acting General Manager for Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) and National Communication Division Debra Sungi said the aim of this workshop is to have a policy frame work that deals with blue Carbon.

The workshop was facilitated by experts from key development sectors conducted through panel presentations and discussions.

CCDA has identified organizations that are involved in implementing blue carbon activities in PNG and have shared their experience during the workshop.

CCDA has also identified key organizations that will play an important role in implementing blue carbon activities in PNG in the future which are invited to be part of this workshop.

“A key area that we wanted to address in the policy is to ensure that we have the frame work,” she said.