WHP PRESENTS 2023 BUDGET

By Esther Gahane

The Western Highlands Provincial Government has presented its 2023 budget to the Treasury Department.

The budget is estimated at K351million; however, Governor Wai Rapa said slight increase in the budget due to roll-overs for LLG’s and Public Investment Program (PIP) Fund and new PIP project funds for MP’s.

Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey received the 2023 budget at the Department of treasury office in Port Moresby.

The K351 million is made up of the following;

Functional grants –K6.2 million

Internal Revenue K48.6 million

PSIP sect – K10 million

PSG Grant – K0.5 million

PIP Road projects – K30 million

Coffee Rehabilitation – K9 Million

Unspent funds – K27.3 million

Unspent for roads – K9 million

Funds were also distributed for, teachers & Public Servant’s salaries – K145.3 million and the rest is LLG & DDA Budget.

Governor Rapa highlighted that the Priority Projects are;Law and Order, Roads & Infrastructure, Education Programs, Health Services, Coffee Rehabilitation, SME Support, City Redevelopment -Main market upgrade, City Ring Roads and Uniforms for Public Services, Councilors and LLG Presidents

Ian Ling-Stuckey commended the new governor for Western Highlands Province, Provincial administrator, all Provincial Council members and members of staff for presenting the budget.

He assured the Western Highlands provincial government that he will try his best to access the budget as soon as possible.

The Member for Hagen open and Minister for State Enterprises William Duma who was present at the budget presentation said, he is very proud of the new Governor for the presentation as this is his first time as a member for Hagen open to witness the budget presentation.

Governor Rapa concluded that as a bottom-up leader, he would like to see major developments captured in his budget, which the people have not seen in the last 20 years.

“I will also set up 4 offices for the 4 district MPs in Mt Hagen to work in partnership with them to develop Western Highlands Province,” Rapa said