INDONESIAN AMBASSADOR VISITS OK TEDI MINING LIMITED

By Jim John

The Ambassador of Indonesia to Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, His Excellency Andriana Supandy visited the OK Tedi Mine recently.

Ambassador Supandy and his delegation were accompanied by member for North Fly District and Vice Minister for Mining and Border Development James Donald as part of the ambassador’s tour of the Western Province.

During the visit, OTML’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mark Thompson presented a brief overview of the company’s operations in Western Province and Papua New Guinea.

Mr Donald said given that Western Province’s land mass shares a sizable portion of the PNG-Indonesian border, it was only right that the province strengthens existing bilateral ties both countries have.

Ambassador Supandy was impressed with OTML’s strong operations despite numerous global challenges recently such as the COVID-19 pandemic, high fuel costs and the Russian- Ukraine conflict that has impacted world commodity prices.

“I am impressed with OTML’s efforts to have mitigated the impacts of these many challenges and your business outlook over the next decade. Ok Tedi is a very important strategic project for Papua New Guinea.” said His Excellency Ambassador Supandy.