BIRD ACKNOWLEDGES NATIONAL GOVERNMENT’S K11.5 MILLION ASSISTANCE TO EAST SEPIK PROVINCE

East Sepik Provincial Member Allan Bird has acknowledged the assistance provided by the National Government towards the earthquake striken East Sepik Province.

The second term MP made known the disaster funds made available to the affected areas in his province.

“In the interest of transparency and accountability, I wish to advise the general public of the receipt of Disaster Funds from the National Government into the following bank accounts yesterday,” he said.

He highlighted the recipients of the Disaster Funds as follows;

1.Angoram District Development Authority K2m

2.Ambunti Drekikir District Development Authority K1m

3.Wosera Gawi District Development Authority K1m

4.Gawi LLG K1m

5.Maprik Urban LLG K500,000

6.Maprik Wora LLG K500,000

7.Yamil Tamawi LLG K500,000

8.Albiges Mamblep LLG K500,000

9.Bumbita Muihang LLG K500,000

10.Wewak DDA K1m

11.Yangoru Saussia District Development Authority K1m

12.East Sepik Provincial Government (ESPG) K2m

The Alternate Prime Minister mentioned that each entity will spend their own funds independently apart from the East Sepik Provincial Government and will account for the expenditure directly to the Department of Finance accordingly.

“The ESPG will account for the use of the K2m once expended,” Bird said.

“On behalf of the Sepik people I thank the National Government for this assistance,” he concluded.