AUSTRALIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER’S VISIT TO ENGA PROVINCE.

Pictured: Australian High Commissioner, His Excellency John Feakes addressing the students of the Faculty of Education at the Irelya Campus (fifth from left) in the presence of Enga Provincial Member, Sir Peter Ipatas, Enga Provincial Admistrator, Sandis Tsaka and IUE pioneer President Dr. Ben Imbun.

By Mortimer Yangharry

Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea His Excellency John Feakes declared that Enga Province is an important partner to Australia and his government will continue to support the developmental agendas of this province from time to time.

The top diplomat took this opportunity to advise all international developmental partners, investors, government agencies, business partners and the country that Enga Province is not like what it is as badly reported in international and local media alike.

“I came to Enga Province to show my confidence in this province.It is safe to come here that is why I had to come here,” declared HE Feakes.

He acknowledged the continuous support of the Australian Government in securing a K10 million funding that was utilized to build a four storey modern complex that is now being used for lecture and tutorial periods at the Faculty of Education at Irelya Campus.

” I thank my predecessor Bruce Davis for his strategic involvement in securing K10 million from the Australian government,” he said.

He added that his two days visit to Enga Province was one of his first official visit he has taken after being appointed as the Australian High Commissioner and he assured the Innovative University of Enga that he will continue to nurture and promote the developmental aspirations of this pioneer university.

His Excellency Feakes assured veteran Enga Provincial Member Chief Sir Peter Ipatas and the Enga Provincial Government of Australia’s continuous support and involvement in the overall development of Enga Province.

Before visiting the Education Faculty at the Irelya Campus near Wabag Town, he was given a tour of the Akom Campus this morning which will host the university’s engineering and other associated technological courses respectively.

“Education is of course the principle building block of which prosperity is built on,” he said.

His Excellency Feakes will visit the Faculty of Medicine and Health Science at the Sopas Campus outside of Wabag Town tomorrow morning.