COURT ORDERS EVICTION OF SQUATTERS AT 9 MILE IN PORT MORESBY

Port Moresby’s Nine (9) Mile Bush Wara portions 2156, 2157 and 2159 combined has over 200 hectares of land with illegal settlements, and an estimated population of 5,000 illegal squatters hence the Nambawan Super Limited (NSL) is taking steps to lawfully secure the vacant possession of its fourth adjacent land portion 2158.

NSL acquired the lands in 1990, but has had to defend its title in Court until 2019, when it was granted full titles to these portions of land. Whilst NSL was defending its titles in Court, these portions of land were left unsupervised, leading to substantial settlement by illegal squatters.

“On Tuesday, 12 March 2024, the National Court at Waigani reinstated Nambawan Super Limited’s vacant possession of the following land portions; 2156, 2157 and 2159 at Nine (9) Mile, also known as Bush Wara, outside of Port Moresby,” NSL stated.

“The Court granted leave to NSL to issue Writs of Possession to illegal squatters at Bush Wara. The Orders provide a 120-day grace period, during this time illegal squatters may voluntarily vacate the respective portions, allowing them the opportunity to remove at their own cost, any personal property and structures.

“The 120-day period commenced on Tuesday, 12 March 2024, and will end on Wednesday, 10 July 2024. Thereafter, the Sheriff’s office with the support of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) will implement the Eviction Orders.

“The refreshed Orders grant NSL authorization to seek the assistance of the RPNGC and the Sheriff’s office to attend at the various portions of the land referred to above, to secure vacant possession in favour of NSL. On Friday, 15 March 2024, the Court issued the Writs of Possession to the hand of the Sheriff for this purpose,” NSL Stated

NSL appreciates the sensitivity of this exercise and its impacts on the illegal squatters and has provided sufficient time for the illegal squatters to voluntarily relocate themselves away from these assets.

NSL’s development plans is to build new mix-suburbs, with housing, industrial and commercial allotments, and the infrastructure improvements that come with it, creating thousands of jobs and injecting much-needed capital into the economy.

NSL is focused on protecting and growing the retirement savings of its 228,000 Members, which comprises of workers in both the public and private sectors.