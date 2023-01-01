“Beyond the Island” is a documentary about HIV/AIDS in Papua New Guinea. It shows a true story of courage and hope. One woman overcoming enslavement, hunger, abuse and HIV stigma to care for her children and rescue others with ICare4U in Papua New Guinea. This documentary was made in partnership with iCare4U.

This documentary is a faith-based film that aims to bring hope and truth to the people of Papua New Guinea. With the recent devastating increase of HIV cases across the Pacific islands, this film is a must watch.

BEYOND THE ISLAND PREMIERS TONIGHT AT 7:30 ON EMTV.



