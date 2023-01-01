VACCINE TASKFORCE ENCOURAGES UPTAKE OF COVID-19 VACCINE

Last week, Deputy Controller for National Control Centre and Executive Director to Vaccine Taskforce, Dr. Daoni Esorom and his team visited West Sepik Provincial Health Authority.

According to a recent media release, Dr Daoni Esorom, led the Vaccine Taskforce team to Vanimo last week to ensure COVID 19 vaccines were accessible, and encouraged communities to start normalizing uptake of the vaccine as they have with Routine Immunization.

The Vaccine Taskforce is integrating its focus in vaccines deployment to ensure that from March onward, Routine Immunization will also be a key focus for the Vaccine Taskforce as it collaboratively works with other health authorities and donor partners to normalize the uptake of COVID 19 vaccines in Papua New Guinea.

Uptake of COVID vaccination is the best way to ensure the protection of one’s health and that of their families.

To protect yourself and your family, ensure you are fully vaccinated at an authorized vaccination site near you today.