By Samantha Solomon

The Australia Awards program has helped a lot of Papua New Guineans to further their studies in different universities in Australia.

Program manager for Australia Awards Misael Racines encouraged persons with Disabilities and Women folk to apply for the scholarship program.

The Australia Awards program has been ongoing since 1960.

The program Manager for Australia AWARDS Missael Racines said, this program was previously known as Australian Scholarship but in the last seven years it has been called Australian Awards.

The Australia Award scholarship gives opportunity to PNG citizens who would like to undertake long-term study in Australia in Bachelors, Masters and even at the PHD level.

Racines said, “bachelor of degree is open to all those who have completed at least year 12 or have a diploma after completing high school. The bachelor degrees are only limited to courses that are not offered in PNG. The second level of study in masters, we have around 120 study areas we are offering for PNG Citizens and the third one is the research degree which is for academics and researchers.”

An Alumna for the Australia Awards Program Madeline Saga said, “having access to education in Australia with directly linking myself to Universities such as Australia National University would give access to global and current events and also research and updating myself to better understand my work here in my department and bring that back into the country.”

He is also encouraging people from other parts of the country apart from Port Moresby to apply.

More awareness on the program will be made to the other parts of the country like Western Highlands, Enga, East New Britain, West New Britain, Madang and the others.