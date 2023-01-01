BASKESTBALL FINALS DEFERRED

The anticipated Port Moresby Basketball grand finals is differed to Sunday the 16th of July.

This was confirmed by Port Moresby Basketball Association’s General Manager for Operations, Slieve Moha.

This is the second deferral of the final games this week.

The General manager confirmed the unfortunate news expressing the deferral was due to issues of securing a fitting location that will enable efficient crowd control of the games’ supporters.

The coming Basketball grand final game on Sunday will see the Chariots take on the Saints in the Women’s League and the Ultimax take on the Chariots in the Men’s League.

The Port Moresby Basketball Association is officially sponsored by Credit Corporation and Trophy Haus.