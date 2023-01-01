SUPPORT FOR THE NATIONAL MASK AND WARWAGIRA FESTIVAL

A Silver Sponsorship of K10, 000 was presented in support to the 2023, National Mask and Warwagira Festival from BSP on Tuesday, in Kokopo.

“The Festival has always attracted large crowds to East New Britain providing other spin-off benefits that our local SMEs can benefit from,” this was stated by the BSP Kokopo Branch Manager, Kalat Tiriman.

“Since its inception, the National Mask and Warwagira Festival has grown from strength to strength and BSP is always happy to support,” she added.

The manager expressed that BSP has been supporting the National Mask & Warwagira Festival since 2011, and the bank was proud to be supporting the festival again this year with the Silver Sponsorship.

“Promoting and preserving our culture through community engagement and youth empowerment ensures our cultures are kept alive for future generations and continues to unite Papua New Guinea,” Tiriman said.

Apart from supporting such festivals, BSP noted serving East New Britain through its Kokopo, Rabaul, Kerevat and Palmalmal branches, 25 BSP Agents, 16 ATMs, 300 plus EFTPoS and 27 and counting Community Projects.