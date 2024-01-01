AUSTRALIAN AND US AID FOR MULITAKA LANDSLIDE VICTIMS

The Australian High Commissioner His Excellency John Feakes arrived on an Australian Royal Air Force aircraft today at Wapenamanda Airport in Enga Province.

Accompanying him were veteran Enga Provincial Member Sir Peter Ipatas and Defense Minister Dr. Billy Joseph.

The Australian Government has approved a $2.5 million humanitarian assistance package to assist the Mulitaka landslide disaster.

Meanwhile, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide 2 million Kina ($500,000 USD) for emergency humanitarian assistance. USAID’s relief efforts will include logistics support, protection, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance. USAID will leverage existing partnerships with PNG’s National Disaster Centre and Provincial Disaster Centers to ensure that relief meets the needs of the affected communities.

USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance disaster response experts are working with the government, humanitarian partners, and donors to ensure that relief efforts are coordinated and tailored to the needs of communities affected by the landslide.