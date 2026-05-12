CPL FOUNDATION LAUNCHES PRIDE OF PNG WOMEN AWARDS

The 14th Edition of City Pharmacy Limited’s Pride of PNG Women Awards was launched recently and public nominations are now open.

Since its introduction nearly two decades ago, 70 women have received awards and support.

The awards have been delivered biennially with founding Partner, Post Courier, and Patron of the Awards, His Excellency Grand Chief Sir Bob Bofeng Dadae, GCL, GCMG, KStJ, Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, the Awards recognize exceptional Papua New Guinean Women whose leadership and service have made a significant impact on their Communities and the Nation.

Sir Mahesh Patel, OBE, Founder of CPL Group and Chairman of the CPL Foundation Inc. said, “the Pride of PNG Women Awards are not just Awards- it has become a movement of recognition, every story we share does something extraordinary. It reaches a girl somewhere in PNG and tells her life can be more, your voice can be heard, and you can lead.”

Echoing these sentiments, His Excellency Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae highlighted the critical role women play in shaping the nation.

“Across our country, women play a vital role in the strength and resilience of our communities. Many of these contributions are made quietly and without recognition, yet their impact is significant and far-reaching.”

The 2026 Awards are now open for public nominations from May 11th to June 14th 2026 in six categories, namely:

• Bravery and Courage Award – recognizing women who show exceptional courage in protecting others or standing up against injustice.

• Enterprise and Innovation Award – Recognizing women who create economic opportunities through resourcefulness, initiative, and business leadership.

• Knowledge and Skills Award – Recognizing women who expand opportunities by sharing knowledge, building practical skills, and supporting others to improve their lives and shape better futures.

• Care and Compassion Award – recognizing women who support vulnerable or disadvantaged members of their communities.

• Health and Wellbeing Award – recognizing grassroots leadership in improving community health and awareness.

• Rising Star Award – recognizing young women aged 25 years and under who demonstrate leadership and inspire positive change.

Manager of CPL Foundation Inc. Deborah Alois said, “beyond recognition, we remain committed to supporting winners, strengthening their initiatives and connecting them to opportunities and resources that help grow their long-term impact in communities across Papua New Guinea.”

Nomination Forms are available from any CPL Store Nationwide, or online via the CPL Foundation’s website. Following the close of nominations, a panel of distinguished judges will review all entries, after which finalists for each category will be announced mid-July 2026.

All finalists will then be flown to Port Moresby by our partner airline, Air Niugini, for the Awards Evening of 29th August 2026, at the Hilton Hotel.