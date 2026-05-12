RESTORATION OF ACCESS CONTINUES FOLLOWING CYLONE MAILA

As recovery efforts continue following Cyclone Maila, Australia committed K1.1million to support urgent repairs and temporary restoration of roads and bridges damaged by the natural disaster.

The funding will help reconnect communities across New Ireland Province, East New Britain Province and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

The Australian High Commission revealed that this build’s on their initial response which focused on restoring access at key wet crossings along the Bougainville Trunk Road and clearing fallen trees along the Magi Highway and East Coast Road in Milne Bay.

Works will be delivered through the Australian-funded Transport Sector Support Program Phase 3 (TSSP3), in partnership with the Department of Works and Highways (DoWH). Contractors with existing experience in the program and located in affected areas will carry out the works.

The High Commission in a statement highlighted that, this approach ensures urgent restoration activities can commence without delay while maintaining strong oversight and accountability. Emergency works will take place along the Boluminski Highway and West Coast Highway in New Ireland Province, the New Britain Highway in East New Britain, and Buka Road and Siara Korepovi Road in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

These temporary restoration activities represent an important first phase in supporting affected communities, helping restore access to markets, schools, health services and government support while longer-term recovery and resilience planning continues.

Australia is working closely with the Government of Papua New Guinea, provincial authorities and the Autonomous Bougainville Government to support recovery efforts and strengthen transport infrastructure against future climate and disaster impacts.