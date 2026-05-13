KINA BANK MAKES STRONG START TO 2026 CORPORATE VA’A CHALLENGE SEASON

Kina Bank joined fellow corporate organisations at the first Corporate Va’a Challenge for 2026, hosted by the Papua New Guinea Canoeing Association, held recently at Ela Beach.

Leading the team on the day, Kina Bank’s Head of Talent & Development, Eddie Sukanaivalu, highlighted the significance of the event saying, “it was a fantastic experience to see our team come together outside the workplace, pushing each other and representing Kina with pride. Events like this not only promote health and teamwork but also allow us to support a greater national goal.”

Kina Bank remains committed to supporting community initiatives and looks forward to participating in the next Corporate Va’a Challenge scheduled for June.

Kina Bank was proudly represented by three teams, a mixed team, a men’s team and a women’s team, demonstrating strong participation across all categories.

Kina Bank’s team delivered an outstanding performance on the water, securing first place in the Mixed, ahead of four other teams.

While the men’s did not finish in the top three, the women’s team finished second in the final race.

Both teams performed commendably and represented Kina Bank with pride, determination and strong team spirit throughout the competition. Beyond the competition, the Corporate Va’a Challenge carries a deeper purpose. Funds raised from the event go towards supporting Papua New Guinea’s national canoeing team as they prepare for the Pacific Games in Tahiti in 2027.

Kina Bank is proud to contribute to this important cause while fostering a culture of wellness and collaboration among its staff.