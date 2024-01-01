VONC AFFECT SCHOOL

Students of Boreboa Primary School in class yesterday. FILE PICTURE

By: Malinta Yopolo

The Boreboa Primary School, located opposite the Sanctuary Hotel has seen a significant drop in the number of student attendance since the commencement of the Vote of No Confidence.



The head teacher, Theckla Rasehei said out of the 3000 student population of the school, the numbers of student have dropped to 100 and 200. “The vote of no confidence is not a problem it is the attitude of the people that make the children and the parents scared and the running of

the public buses.”

She said regardless of the schools close proximity to the Parliament, classes will continue and the school will ensure the safety of the students. She urged parents to pick their children from school during the VONC period.