TREKKERS LIGHT UP AID POST AFTER 46 YEARS

FOR the first time, lights have been switched on inside the Dorobisoro aid post since its establishment in the 1980s.

The government station in Dorobisoro village, inland Rigo, was established after Papua New Guinea gained Independence in 1975. The station once served as an important government centre and had four permanent buildings constructed, including the aid post.

Long-serving community health worker, Kauka Sibide who has served thousands of locals since 1986, said the aid post operated for decades without electricity or a proper water system.

Sibide arrived at Dorobisoro as a 23-year-old nursing graduate and has dedicated most of his life serving the community.

Peter Gamgee, author of Flying Dutchman, first walked the trail in 2009 searching for a U.S. war plane believed to have crashed along the Owen Stanley Range between Central Province and Kokoda in Oro Province. He returned in 2011 and discovered that communities in the area faced major challenges accessing essential government services including health, education, communication and road access to Port Moresby.

After returning to Australia, Gamgee raised funds through his hometown community in Mapleton, Queensland, to support solar power, communications and health services for the village.

Today, that mission became a reality with electricity successfully connected to the aid post together with internet connectivity through Starlink.

The first light inside the Aid post.- Picture supplied.

Gamgee also thanked PNG Tribal Foundation and supporters from Australia for making the project possible.

Newly appointed health worker, Elizah Lofulo, 36, from Lufa District in Eastern Highlands Province, said electricity and internet access would greatly improve patient care and emergency communication with Port Moresby.

Villagers turned up in large numbers to witness the historic moment and expressed full support for the two new community health workers serving the community moving forward.