FISHERIES TECHNICAL COOPERATION MEMORANDUM SIGNED

Papua New Guinea’s National Fisheries Authority and Philippines Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to meet market demand.

The collaboration will ensure both fisheries agencies work together effectively on technical matters and in implementing market requirements.

This partnership will foster information sharing, capacity building, and greater dialogue on fisheries issues of mutual interest.

Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Jelta Wong, thanked Secretary of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines, Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. for his presence and partnership in signing the MOU.

“The formal signing of this Memorandum of Understanding signifies our shared commitment to regional resource sovereignty and sustainable fisheries management,” Wong said.

“As we gather here, we acknowledge the critical juncture facing our oceans. The challenges of declining ocean health and climate-driven tuna migration threaten both our ecosystems and our economic stability. This summit, therefore, is more than just a meeting; it is a decisive platform for safeguarding our shared future, securing revenues, and ensuring food security through bold ocean protection and strategic resource diversification,” he added.

Wong further stated that Philippines companies have played a pivotal role in developing Papua New Guinea’s onshore tuna processing industry. Their investment has not only contributed to job creation but has also enhanced value-added processes, driving growth in the fisheries economy.

“The commitment we are making today is essential in combating the scourge of Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, which robs billions from our economies and undermines sustainable fisheries management,” Wong said.

“This ongoing threat not only compromises our marine biodiversity but also distorts markets and jeopardizes food security for our communities. Papua New Guinea is a nation rich in culture and tradition, deeply intertwined with the sea — our ‘Solwara’. It is our past, our present, and the foundation of our future. We are duty-bound to protect our oceans and everything they provide to ensure that future generations can continue to reap the benefits of our marine resources.”

“Together, we are not just ensuring the sustainability of our marine resources, but also paving the way for economic growth, food security, and cultural preservation,” emphasized Minister Wong.

“I wish us all the very best as we embark on this important journey together, marked by collaboration, partnership, and mutual respect, towards achieving our shared objectives for the future.” He concluded.

This partnership was formalized at the Melanesian Ocean Summit currently held at APEC Haus in Port Moresby.