K25 MILLION TONUMBU TO ROFUDONKU ROAD PROJECT LAUNCHED IN KUBALIA STATION

A K25 million bridge and road sealing construction will commence next week on the Tunumbu to Rofudonku. The road has never been sealed before and will now be a major development carried out by BK Construction, a locally owned company.

This was announced recently at Kubalia station’s council chamber by Yanguru Saussia district members, Richard Maru in a small celebration.

“I brought the contractor and Monday onwards the construction will commence,” Maru said.

“The project will start from Tunumbu to the station (Kubalia) and go all the way to Rofudonku junction.”

He said the road was never sealed in the last 50 years and this will be the first. Therefore, he called on all local people to work together and allow the project to be completed by February next year.

“You people have been crying for the last 50 years so appreciate it when the service comes,” Maru said.

“You people will see the biggest change into Sausso LLG. This K25 million project is going to change Saussia.

“In front of the contractor, I want to say that if you people do something bad to the machines or the construction workers, you all will lose this construction. I’ll give it to another area. If you have an issue with the construction or any contraction officers, see the council president and talk to him do not come show your aggressiveness here. I need all your support to see the project complete. Take ownership of the project.”

He further challenged the Department of Works through East Sepik provincial Works department to make sure the projects are built to last. He also challenged BK construction Managing Director, Peter Nupiri who was at the event to build a better road.

“You all (Works department) supposed to design a road where there won’t be maintenance up to 15 years,” Maru stressed.

“The roads you designed and I’ve seen including the Wewak roads, today you seal it and tomorrow it goes bad. That makes me wonder, do we have technical experts who know how to do the job doing the scope?”

“I want to make it clear to the contractor (BKC) that the road to Kubalia must last 10 to 15 years without maintenance. That means the materials must be correct,” he said.

Nupiri said there have been delays in shipping the machines from Lae to Wewak and up to the project area. However, the machines will arrive This Sunday May10, 2026 and the construction will commence.

“Me and my team are happy to be here. The first shipment of the machines is already on its way here. The importance is the support of the community. You all communities must support this project. We all must work together to see the project commence and complete on time,” Nupiri said.

Nupiri said they will give job opportunities to the locals to drive the project forward.

“Locals who know how to operate machines or drive trucks can come and see us. I want to give opportunity to you all to drive and operate my new machines. If there are people who know how to operate machines and other road works, we can recruit you to do the job. If not, I will bring people from outside,” Nupiri added.