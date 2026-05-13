OK TEDI AWARDS NEW UNDERGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIPS

Ok Tedi Mining Limited (Ok Tedi) has awarded 21 scholarships to the top performing students from Papua New Guinea University of Technology (UNITECH) in Lae, and Divine Word University (DWU) Madang and University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) at its Port Moresby Office.

According to Ok Tedi the 2026 undergraduate scholarships is part of the company’s ongoing investment in education and skills development.

The awards include 11 new third‑year scholars and 10 continuing recipients, representing a total 2026 investment of K593,741.00.

Manager Mine Production, Yagatau Hamena, highlighted the company’s legacy in nation building.

“For more than 40 years, Ok Tedi has been more than a mining company. Yes, we mine copper, gold, and silver but the real treasure we invest in is people. We have mined potential. We have mined talent. And we have supported and developed leaders across PNG who are now driving change in engineering, technology, science, business, community development, and many more fields.”

He said Ok Tedi’s scholarship program is a key part of its investment in people, which is central to the company’s Growth 2050 Strategy. A strong, capable, Papua New Guinean workforce is essential to ensuring the long‑term sustainability of Ok Tedi operations, community development, and national economic contribution.

UNITECH Vice Chancellor, Dr Ora Renagi, reaffirmed the university’s partnership with Ok Tedi.

“I fully embrace this partnership with Ok Tedi. True change for PNG will only come through the development of our human resources. Ok Tedi recognises that universities exist to transform students into capable, skilled professionals who will drive Papua New Guinea forward.”

Executive Dean of the School of Business and Public Policy at the University of Papua New Guinea, Dr. Lekshmi Pillai, said, “this is not just an ordinary occasion it is a momentous one that signifies a profound responsibility. Ok Tedi’s support reflects its commitment to nurturing the future leaders of Papua New Guinea by investing in students currently pursuing higher education.”

“For our scholarship recipients, this support is not only an opportunity but also a privilege that calls for dedication, discipline, and excellence. It is a chance to grow into individuals who will one day contribute meaningfully to the development of our nation,” he said.

Acting Registrar of Divine Word University, Marie Clare Aribi, said, “we sincerely thank Ok Tedi Mining Limited’s Human Resources team, Training team, and Executive Leadership team for your generous support, partnership, and belief in our young students at Divine Word University and across Papua New Guinea.”

She said your commitment goes beyond financial assistance it demonstrates a deep dedication to growth, innovation, and meaningful community impact.”

Beyond scholarships, Ok Tedi continues to support UNITECH, UPNG and other tertiary institutions through strategic infrastructure and capacity‑building investments that align to PNG’s national development priorities.

The company’s long-term contributions include:

• 689 graduates completed the Graduate Development Scheme since 1988

• 1,191 apprentices trained since 1982

• 731 trainees upskilled from Preferred Area Development communities

• 50 industrial trainees provided with real‑world work experience

• 40 vocational students supported through the on‑the‑job Training program since 2023

• 81 students sponsored through the Undergraduate Scholarship Program

• K37 million invested in training in 2025.