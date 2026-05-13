TRANSFORMING AGRICULTURAL LANDSCAPE THROUGH RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP FOR INNOVATION

By Ancilla Ilave

The National Agriculture Research Systems Innovation Show aimed to address the massive gap between science and the technologies farmers need to meet commercial demand.

The show yesterday showcased different ideas and innovative techniques required to transform the agricultural landscape of Papua New Guinea linking science to market demand.

Director General for National Agriculture Research Institute, Dr. Nelson Simbiken said during the NARS Innovation Show that, the true power of research is fully realized when it transcends the laboratory and transforms into tangible benefits for people.

Dr. Simbiken emphasised that it’s imperative to link science to markets, which is vital for building a robust and diversified economy.

He said this is not merely an academic exercise but a practical necessity for economic future.

“Bringing this gap to innovation for market demand, ensuring that every innovation showcased during the NARS Innovation Show directly responds to what the market demands.

“It means empowering farmers to improve from subsistence producers to successful agri-entrepreneurs, equipped with knowledge and tools to operate effectively,” Dr. Simbiken said.

He said the research must provide the technologies that enable producers and farmers to meet the stricter quality and traceability requirements of world policy and international markets.

“The innovation shows the critical bridge that exists to date, whether it is through advanced radio-engineering technologies of our developing countries, improved post-hours handling techniques that reduce waste and enhance profitability, or digital tools that provide great market intelligence,” he said.

Dr. Simbiken challenged the stakeholders present at the show to take back and utilize what they learned and not let the opportunity pass.

“The dedicated researchers must continue to listen to the pulse of the market and the needs of the farmers

“To the private sector partners, actively seek scientists for innovative solutions to their supply chain challenges and market opportunities.

“Finally, to the hard-working farmers, to embrace the innovation,” Dr Simbiken said.

He urged everyone to embrace the opportunity and let this inaugural NARS Innovation Show be the dawn of a new era where science and market demand are inexplicably linked towards a shared vision.

Dr. Simbiken said with continuous support from its partners, including the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, they will bridge the gap, build a resilient economy, and secure a prosperous future for all company leaders.