By Claire Mauta

PNGFM held a press conference today to announce its YUMIFM Musik Awards with Kumul Consolidated Holdings Limited this coming Saturday at the Lamana Gold Club Arena.

This year is its 19th year to host and is the only event in the country that recognizes Papua New Guinea artist in the country.

Today, Kumul Consolidated Holdings Limited and PNGFM Limited are proud to announce its partnership in developing local artists through the YUMIFM PNG MUSIK Awards.

This is the first year of KCHL partnership with PNGFM through the YUMI Musik Awards 2023 where we recognize the achievement of PNG artists.

KCHL Managing Director Professor David Kavanamur revealed that KCHL supported this event for several reasons being:

Recognition of Local Artist Promotion and Awareness & Unity Through Music

Nominees for this year music awards are Sprigga Mek and Saii Kay.

Whilst for the other categories;

Best New Artist of the Year Shadows of Souths Legality Ewanedtz Fisix Album of the Year Kanaka Messenger Album – Sprigga Mek Unlove Volume 3 EP – Saii Kay Maimai Inc Volume 1 Album – Tonton Malele Panu EP – 4Blordz and Danz Blantz Song of the Year Aburusim – 4Blords and Danz Blantz Missim Yu – Mikes Toto ft Bee White and King Swagger Block Mangi – Kande Dwayne & Skwata ft Jay Why and Geez Yaga Male Artist of the Year Saii Kay Tonton Malele Sprigga Mek Female Artist of the Year Raylinda Legality Upzy Galama APRA Artist of the Year Tonton Malele Ronald Haro Richie Seini Best Duo/Group of the Year Minigulai Band 4Blordz Jnr Vigi Producer of the Year Statz Mahn Jemboii Dr Wiz

For category 9 and 10 were voted by the listeners via call, walk-in and Facebook. Which are;

Justin Kili Award with Keynote

Listeners’ Choice Song of the Year with KICHL

The music awards come with the support of Justin Kili Award Sponsor Keynote, Lamana Hotel, Trophy Haus, Event Techz, Printsol, Budget Rent-A-Car, Hannah’s Beauty Box, PNGFM affiliated and managed by the Total Event Company.