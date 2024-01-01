Awareness Business Culture Education Emergency Entertainment Fashion Featured Fisheries Food Health International Life Papua New Guinea Real Estate Shopping Tech Travel

PNG MUSIK AWARDS

by Tamara Agavi0135

By Claire Mauta

PNGFM held a press conference today to announce its YUMIFM Musik Awards with Kumul Consolidated Holdings Limited this coming Saturday at the Lamana Gold Club Arena.

This year is its 19th year to host and is the only event in the country that recognizes Papua New Guinea artist in the country.

Today, Kumul Consolidated Holdings Limited and PNGFM Limited are proud to announce its partnership in developing local artists through the YUMIFM PNG MUSIK Awards.

This is the first year of KCHL partnership with PNGFM through the YUMI Musik Awards 2023 where we recognize the achievement of PNG artists.

KCHL Managing Director Professor David Kavanamur revealed that KCHL supported this event for several reasons being:

  1. Recognition of Local Artist
  2. Promotion and Awareness &
  3. Unity Through Music

Nominees for this year music awards are Sprigga Mek and Saii Kay.

Whilst for the other categories;

  1. Best New Artist of the Year
  2. Shadows of Souths
  3. Legality
  4. Ewanedtz
  5. Fisix
  6. Album of the Year
  7. Kanaka Messenger Album – Sprigga Mek
  8. Unlove Volume 3 EP – Saii Kay
  9. Maimai Inc Volume 1 Album – Tonton Malele
  10. Panu EP – 4Blordz and Danz Blantz
  11. Song of the Year
  12.  Aburusim – 4Blords and Danz Blantz
  13. Missim Yu – Mikes Toto ft Bee White and King Swagger
  14. Block Mangi – Kande Dwayne & Skwata ft Jay Why and Geez Yaga
  15. Male Artist of the Year
  16. Saii Kay
  17. Tonton Malele
  18. Sprigga Mek
  19. Female Artist of the Year
  20. Raylinda
  21. Legality
  22. Upzy Galama
  23. APRA Artist of the Year
  24. Tonton Malele
  25. Ronald Haro
  26. Richie Seini
  27. Best Duo/Group of the Year
  28. Minigulai Band
  29. 4Blordz
  30. Jnr Vigi
  31. Producer of the Year
  32. Statz Mahn
  33. Jemboii
  34. Dr Wiz

For category 9 and 10 were voted by the listeners via call, walk-in and Facebook. Which are;

  • Justin Kili Award with Keynote
  • Listeners’ Choice Song of the Year with KICHL

The music awards come with the support of Justin Kili Award Sponsor Keynote, Lamana Hotel, Trophy Haus, Event Techz, Printsol, Budget Rent-A-Car, Hannah’s Beauty Box, PNGFM affiliated and managed by the Total Event Company.

Related posts

Fire Affects Ok Tedi’s Production

EMTV Online

WORLD: Dramatic Drop in Teen Birth Rates Following Contraceptive Program

EMTV Online

Call for All SABL Holders to Surrender Leases to Lands Department

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!