AIYURA AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING SCHOOL

By Samantha Solomon

Aiyura Aircraft Maintenance Engineering School will now have a campus in Port Moresby.

This was formally announced recently by the principal for Aiyura Aircraft Maintenance Engineering School, Agion Aiako, in Port Moresby.

Aiyura Aircraft Maintenance Engineering School has been existing for the last eight years in the Eastern Highlands province.

A total of more than three hundred students have graduated from the school since the establishment in 2014.

They have now expanded to Port Moresby after eight years of being in Eastern Highlands province.

Aiako said some grade twelve students in his village in Aiyura approached him, and asked if he could train them to become Aircraft maintenance engineers, because he used to be an aircraft maintenance engineer before retiring.

Many students have shown their interest by filling in the application forms and some have already paid their fees.

The classes for the Port Moresby campus will resume on Monday as per the principal’s announcement.