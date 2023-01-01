AUSTPOST AND PNG POST PARTNERSHIP

By: Malinta Yopolo

The Australian Post officially presented an array of donated equipment to Post PNG recently at Post PNG Head Office, Konedobu signifying a three year partnership.

Delivering of this equipment is the first phase of the three year partnership between the Australian Governments, Pacific Postal Operations and Pacific Governments with the aim of enhancing efficiency and security.

The Australia Post International Affairs Manager, John Pyross said, “through the program Australia Post has proudly provided 10 shipping containers worth of goods and equipment to our postal partners across the Pacific.

“With the latest delivery to Post PNG, we look forward to offering our support in many ways including in the delivery of training,” he said.

Mr. Pyross also stressed that the donations will importantly help provide business pathways and a platform to seize emerging opportunities, tap into markets and showcase the value of this important sector both in the Pacific region and overseas.

According to Post PNG CEO, Justine Worinu, the business nature of traditional postal services is declining given the advancement of the Information Communication Technology.

Mr. Worinu said, “We’ve got 44 post offices around the country and we capitalize and try to maximize as much as we can.”

The Australian Acting High Commissioner, Dr. Joanne Loundes stressed that quality postal service remain the backbone of economic growth and regional development. It importantly connects communities and their local economies to new economic opportunities.

The equipment handed over is based on the needs that were jointly identified by both Australia Post and Post PNG.

The Australia Post expects that this equipment will assist Post PNG to improve its mail processing reliability, improve speed and safety, and allow for increased e-commerce business opportunities.