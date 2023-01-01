CLRC LAUNCHES GEDSI POLICY

By : Malinta Yopolo

The Constitutional and Law Reform Commission launched its Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion (GEDSI) Policy for its staff members.

The GEDSI Policy is an effective toolkit to understand GEDSI, GEDIS issues and how to implement techniques and different methods when addressing relevant issues in GEDSI space.

The benefits of the Policy will extend to impact the stakeholders and the public that CLRC regularly engages with in law reform work.

Saki Soloma, the CLRC Chairman said, “CLRC is committed through this policy to support the government to improve the wellbeing and social status of women and girls, reduce gender based violence and enhance economic empowerment.”

CLRC becomes the fourth agency joining Department of Transport, Department of Information, Communication and Technology, and Department of Works and Highways in the Public Services to launch its internal GESI policy.

Constance Baisi, Department of Personnel Management Deputy Secretary HR and CM said, “CLRCSs commitment witnessed today is a pledge to create an atmosphere where everyone regardless of gender or background has equal opportunities to thrive.”

Ms. Baisi added that CLRC will be contributing to a broader societal goal of fostering an inclusive environment through its alignment of internal GEDSI Policy to the National GESI policy.