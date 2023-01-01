Agriculture Bougainville Breaking News Business Education Fisheries Highlands International Islands Life Momase News News Bulletin Pacific Politics Southern

PNG RAISES ISSUES IN PACIFIC REGION DURING APEC MEETING

by Thomas Huliambari0328

The 21-member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have since progressed meetings on issues concerning the Asia and Pacific regions this week.

Papua New Guinea’s participation in the two-day APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM) prior to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW), highlighted issues concerning not only PNG, but the rest of the Pacific Island nations.

State Minister Assisting the Prime Minister, Justin Tkatchenko presented issues of the Pacific region, which included fisheries, agriculture, increase in women populations with untapped economic potential, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), protection of intellectual properties and indigenous owned businesses.

While the APEC meeting progressed, Minister for Labour & Employment, Kessy Sawang met with the Chinese vice Minister for International Trade, Wang Shouwen on Tuesday and discussed matters on trade for both economies.

Not only that, Prime Minister James Marape on Wednesday (15 November) met with members of the American business community, which included US Chamber of Commerce, CORA Global Project, Renew West, ExxonMobil, Source Global, and US International Development Finance Corporation on the margins of APEC Leaders’ Summit.

