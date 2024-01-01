SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS PHA RECEIVED K15 MILLION

During the provincial visit, the Health Minister Dr Lino Tom presented K15 million cheque to the Southern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (SHPHA) at the Ialibu District Hospital recently.

The funding will be used for redevelopment of the Mendi Provincial Hospital.

During the cheque presentation at the Ialibu District Hospital, the Health Minister Dr Lino Tom acknowledged the CEO of SHPHA for its recognition as one of the top performing PHA’s in the country and for its current progress in reaching out to its rural majority through the opening of more than 90% of its health facilities.

CEO of SHPHA Dr Joseph Birisi acknowledged the guests and everyone present at the ceremony and thanked the Health Minister’s presentation of K15 million under the leadership of the Marape-Rosso Government to SHPHA for Mendi Hospital Re-development.

An MOU was also signed by SHPHA CEO Dr Birisi and the Department of Health Secretary, Dr Osborne Liko to mark the event.

Dr Birisi said, it was timely and the money will be fully used for the intended purpose of delivering the much-needed services to the people of Southern Highlands province.